Old comments from Las Vegas Aces All-Star Kelsey Plum explain why a player’s strike after 2024 WNBA season is very possible

Two years ago Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum laid out a major change she is hoping for in the WNBA, and it is a major reason why a player’s strike after this season is very possible.

Interest in the WNBA is on a very nice upward swing right now. The league was heading in a positive direction before this season, but the addition of college basketball superstar Caitlin Clark and several other big-name rookies — like Cameron Brink and Angel Reese — has created even more momentum behind the league.

WNBA TV Ratings for the new season are up and buildings for games are more full than they have been in previous years. Yet, the money and benefits athletes in the league receive are nowhere close to other notable sports leagues, but players will soon have the chance to close that gap when the current collective bargaining agreement expires after this season.

While a strike is not expected, it isn’t completely out of the question if this season becomes one of the most profitable in league history. That would give the players the leverage they need to get what they want. Something Aces star Kelsey Plum explained two years ago when players were not in a position of strength like they are now.

Kelsey Plum explains the current revenue-sharing problem in the WNBA

“We’re not asking to get paid what the men get paid. We’re asking to get paid the same percentage of revenue shared. That’s a huge misconception. I want to be really clear about that. I don’t think I should get paid the same as Lebron [James]. For example, they sell my jersey in Mandalay Bay [and] I don’t get a dime.

“… In the NBA they have a percentage of revenue shared for the players. So jersey sales, their TV contracts; you see every year these contracts get bigger and bigger. That’s because their CBA negotiates where the owners are making certain types of money. In the WNBA that’s not the case.”

It will be very interesting to see how the league does this season and if the league makes more early concessions to keep players happy like they did with charters for the 2024 season.

