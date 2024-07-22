Is Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on the verge of a breakout season?

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray received the commitment from head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort heading into the 2024 season despite a down couple of years.

Murray suffered a torn ACL 11 games into the 2022 season. This came immediately ahead of the Cardinals moving off then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury. At that point, there were open questions about Murray and his future in the desert.

The former No. 1 pick had signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with Arizona heading into the 2022 season. What followed was drama between Murray and the aforementioned Kingsbury. There were also widespread questions about the quarterback’s maturity level.

Fast forward less than two years, and it seems as is Murray’s relationship with the Cardinals has been rekindled. Specifically, he’s drawing rave reviews from within the organization.