Kyle Larson dominates Knoxville Nationals … again

Déjà vu.

Kyle Larson went back-to-back in the Knoxville Nationals, leading all 50 laps for the second year in a row, to score his third win in the biggest Sprint Car race of the year over the past four seasons. He was flanked on the podium by two of the brightest young stars in the industry in Gio Scelzi and Corey Day.

This time, this win nets Larson and car owner, crew chief Paul Silva $190,000.

By virtue of scoring the most points over the Wednesday and Thursday preliminary nights that encapsulated qualifying, heat races and the features, Larson started on the pole and was virtually unchallenged.

Carson Macedo made a late charge in the first half before the break but could never find a way around.

At the break, Silva opted to keep Larson on the same rear tires, while others bolted on fresh rubber and it made no difference as Larson navigated traffic and fended off marginal runs from Scelzi over the final 25.

Knoxville Nationals