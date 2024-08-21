Kevin Harvick on Chris Buescher after NASCAR Michigan: ‘That’s a bunch of s–t’

Chris Buescher says he isn’t counting points at this part of the season and Kevin Harvick doesn’t believe him.

Candidly, he should be counting points from last week at Michigan to the next two weeks at Daytona and Darlington because he is in a dogfight for the final spots in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. +77

Ty Gibbs +39

Chris Buescher +16

Ross Chastain +1

—

Bubba Wallace -1

But he says he’s not thinking about points at all.

“I’m definitely not your guy to sit here and decipher all the points side of things,” Buescher said. “I go the racetrack and do our own deal. Control what we can. … You always go the racetrack and figure out how you’re going to win this one.”

Watching from home, 2014 Cup Series champion turned FOX Sports television analyst Kevin Harvick says he’s not buying that at all. He made those comments on his weekly Happy Hours show.

“You have to keep points in mind,” Harvick said. “These guys will all tell you — I heard Chris Buescher say it a hundred times this weekend, ‘Ah, we’re just out here trying to win, we’re trying to do this.’ That’s a bunch of shit. You are not out there — you know exactly — if you don’t, it’s your own fault that you don’t know who you’re racing. Need to know exactly who you’re racing, how many points ahead they are, how many points behind you are, if you’re in position to go out and score stage points, how many stage points you can score. You need to know every freaking thing that’s going on.

“So, I don’t like hearing all that BS because you need to know. That’s an easy excuse to try to get out of an interview but that’s the most nonsense answer that I’ve ever heard in my life. You know all the scenarios and if you don’t, you’re not paying attention.”