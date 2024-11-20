New Kansas City Royals rumor claims they’ve ‘checked in’ about trade for rising star from NL East

With the Kansas City Royals expected to be active on the trade market and free agency this offseason, a new report has revealed a pair of impact players they are targeting. Including a young All-Star from the National League.

The Royals stunned the entire baseball world with their performance in 2024. After seven straight losing seasons, including a 106-loss campaign in 2023, Kansas City returned to relevancy this year. Yet, the club wasn’t just competitive, they won 86 games and earned a spot in the postseason for the first time since they won their last championship in 2015.

After how they performed this past season, there is a lot of hope KC can sustain this level of play. And get back to being a perennial playoff contender. Part of why they were able to succeed in 2024 — beyond their top prospects taking major leaps forward — was savvy additions last offseason.

That is expected to happen again this winter and in a recent ESPN poll, the Royals were a popular choice among MLB execs to be a small-market team to make some notable wins this offseason. And a new report on Tuesday pointed to a pair of impact moves the club is targeting.

Alec Bohm stats (2024): .280 AVG, .332 OBP, .448 SLG, .779 OPS, 15 HR, 97 RBI, 62 R

Kansas City Royals interested in trading for All-Star Alec Bohm

After rumors earlier this week linked the Royals to a trade with the Reds for second basemen Jonathan India, MLB.com revealed a couple of other players the organization has recently “checked in” about.

“A source confirmed [the India trade] talks with MLB.com, although they cautioned that the teams weren’t close to a deal and that discussions were happening with multiple teams,” Anne Rogers reported. “Two other players the Royals have checked in on are Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, and Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.”

Taylor Ward stats (2024): .246 AVG, .323 OBP, .426 SLG, .748 OPS, 25 HR, 75 RBI, 73 R

Bohm earned All-Star honors for the first time in 2024. And was a key part of the team’s red-hot first half. However, a rough showing in the playoffs and surprising rumors about immaturity issues have landed him on the trade block this winter.

Ward was a player linked to several teams before August’s trade deadline. But was not moved by the Los Angeles Angels. While he had a bit of a down year in 2024, he still slugged 25 homers and 75 RBIs. Both would be great additions for the Kansas City Royals if a deal can be made.

