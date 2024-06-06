Kansas City Chiefs cancel practice after player suffers medical emergency

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason doesn’t kick off until August 10, the organization is ramping up football activity. It’s a big season for Andy Reid’s Chiefs as they look to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three championships in a row.

The Chiefs were set to go through their latest OTA practice on Thursday, but those plans have been interrupted due to a medical emergency, specifically a seizure.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have officially canceled Thursday’s scheduled practice after BJ Thompson suffered a medical emergency. Thompson, a 2023 fifth-round pick, is a backup defensive lineman vying for a role with the team. He appeared in one game during his rookie season.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero offered a few more details.

Thompson reportedly suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a routine special teams meeting.

Thankfully, the player is in stable condition after being treated by the team’s medical staff on-site. He has since been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and is in stable condition.

The Chiefs expect to resume their regularly-scheduled activities tomorrow by returning to practice. We will keep you updated on this story as it continues to develop.

