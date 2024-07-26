NFL insiders expect Jordan Love to sign even bigger contract extension than Tua Tagovailoa’s record-setter

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ink still hasn’t dried on Tua Tagovailoa’s record-setting four-year contract worth up to $212 million. Now that the Miami Dolphins have signed their franchise quarterback, expectations are that the Green Bay Packers will do the same with Jordan Love.

Like Tagovailoa was, Love is headed into the final year of his rookie contract. But no one expects it to stay that way for very long. Now that Packers training camp is in full swing, Green Bay will want to get a long-term extension done with their 25-year-old leader as soon as possible.

Jordan Love becomes next in line to be among NFL’s highest-paid QBs

What’s fascinating about Jordan Love’s situation is that he’s under the same agency as Tua Tagovailoa. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio points out, this likely means the two parties have a strong understanding of the type of contracts each quarterback will sign. We’ve already seen Tagovailoa get paid, so what does that mean for Love’s contract figure?

According to Florio, it means Love’s likely getting paid more than the average annual value of $53.1M that Tagovailoa just received.

“Both are represented by Athletes First. Once the Dolphins caught wind of what Love is going to get (and he’s likely to get it soon), they decided they’d better get Tua paid. That’s the value that comes from agents working together. Here, it was easy because the same firm represents both players. It’s always in the interests of players for their agents to work together to put maximum pressure on teams. Bottom line? Look for Love to be done sooner than later. Look for him to get more than Tua’s $53.1 million per year in new money.” Mike Florio on Jordan Love

While Love is expected to be paid soon, the other shoe that could drop in the near future is Dak Prescott reaching an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys. He too is entering the final year of his contract. If we’ve learned anything about letting players reach the open market, it leads to inflated costs.

Of course, Prescott likely wouldn’t mind re-setting the QB market, but can the Cowboys really afford to risk that type of gamble, allowing him to negotiate with other teams? The Packers and Dolphins clearly want to avoid that type of situation.

