Jimmy Butler trade rumors take another bad turn

Will the Miami Heat trade Jimmy Butler? They’d reportedly like to, especially after suspending him for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team. But sometimes in the NBA, the idea of a trade is much more common than actually executing a deal.

That seems to be the case with the latest Heat rumors involving Butler too.

‘No traction’ on Miami Heat trading Jimmy Butler

It’s no secret that the Miami Heat want to trade Jimmy Butler. It’s also no secret that he wants a change of scenery. He may get that chance, but it seems unlikely to happen before the end of the season.

For now, Butler is stuck in Miami, but he does have a player option, which gives him the ability to test free agency this offseason. But of course, teams know that too, and so far, they’ve been unwilling to present Miami with a respectable offer for the six-time All-Star.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there isn’t “any traction” toward Butler getting traded any time soon.

“I don’t think the Heat have any traction. I don’t think there’s any deal that they like. I don’t think there’s many teams that are offering them anything that they consider any actionable thing. I think the Heat are preparing for a future with Butler on the roster.” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Jimmy Butler

The Heat will either have to reduce their asking price for Butler or find a way to make things work. Yet, if they know re-signing him this offseason won’t be a top priority, perhaps Miami would be better off taking the best offer they have on the table.

Then again, the Heat have until February 6th, when the NBA’s trade deadline arrives, to find a proper offer for arguably their best player. Perhaps a team will present a stronger offer by then.