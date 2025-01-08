Bradley Beal trade rumors receive debilitating update

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bradley Beal has been an odd fit from the very moment the Phoenix Suns acquired him in exchange for four first-round pick swaps. He’s an expensive scorer who doesn’t offer much else, on a team that already featured two ball-dominant players in Devin Booker plus Kevin Durant.

Beal, 31, immediately saw his scoring averages dip to a constant number above 20 PPG to averaging 18.1 in Phoenix. Of course, he’s also attempting fewer shots while surrounded by a pair of fellow All-Stars, but he was never going to offer much else, aside from roughly a steal per game.

He’s also on a max contract and has a full no-trade clause, meaning the Suns are largely stuck with him, unless he wants a ticket out of town. But even then, his $50.2 million cap hit makes Beal an unattractive trade chip, especially since his numbers have dipped in Phoenix while often looking like the odd man out next to Booker and Durant.

Recently, Beal trade rumors have resurfaced, but that doesn’t mean a deal is near. In fact, some NBA insiders are casting heavy doubt on a trade taking place any time soon.

Bradley Beal unwilling to waive no-trade clause at this time

Don’t expect the Bradley Beal trade rumors to die down any time soon with the Phoenix Suns entering NBA games today with a 16-19 record, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, the Suns wouldn’t even qualify for the postseason.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer hasn’t been able to lead a sharp turnaround, and in some ways, the Suns have been even worse under his guidance when compared to the job Frank Vogel did when they finished with a 49-33 record.

Phoenix’s offense went from ranking 10th to 17th, and their defense went from 13th to 19th. But most importantly, they’re just not winning enough.

This could lead to the Suns being eager to make changes to their roster, where Beal would seemingly be one of the first pieces to go. Yet, one NBA insider casts some serious doubt on that happening.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Beal waiving his no-trade clause is “not even a consideration” at this time. Here was his response when asked if Beal could be on the move.

“Sounds like no. His agent Mark Bartelstein told me there has been no discussions either with the Suns or any other team about Bradley Beal waiving his no-trade clause. The reason that’s become an issue over the past couple days, the Heat said they were going to trade Jimmy Butler. The Suns are known to be interested. The only way to get him would be to move Bradley Beal, which would take Beal’s cooperation. Right now, that is not even a consideration according to his agent. He is just focused on helping the Suns turn things around.” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Bradley Beal trade rumors

So, even if the Suns wanted to trade Beal, it doesn’t sound like he’s willing to consider leaving Phoenix. That could lead to an ugly scenario later on, especially if the Suns don’t turn things around fairly quickly.

