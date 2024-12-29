James McFadden thrills, Kyle Larson spills in High Limit Perth exhibition

James McFadden is defending home turf in the High Limit Racing international exhibition debut this weekend at the Perth Motorplex in Western Australia and has the best chance at collecting an additional record prize on Monday.

The first year Sprint Car challenger to the World of Outlaws is running a non-points race featuring several American stars like co-owners Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet against the top teams from ‘The Great Southern Land.’ The main event will pay $100,000 in Australian Dollars, which is the equivalent to around $62,000 in its American equivalent.

The results of the first two nights sets the lineups for the main event on Monday, which takes places early in the morning on the American east coast, and both nights were swept by Northern Territory’s James McFadden.

Most recently a full-timer in the inaugural High Limit campaign with Roth Motorsports, McFadden has chose to retire from full-time racing in the United States and is racing in his native country full-time this year, along with a partial stint stateside, but is dominating with home cooking.

By virtue of the results the past two nights, McFadden will bypass the heat races on Monday alongside reigning series champion Sweet, 2025 World of Outlaws rookie contender Cole Macedo and local ace Callum Williamson.

Larson was the first driver out on points but it was all due to this crash leading on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/FloRacing/status/1873356375775924547

Larson recovered for a top-10 and a good points day to ensure a pole in his heat race and a chance to make the pole dash the hard way.

The track was really good on Sunday, producing exceptional races in the pole dash and B-Main, before taking rubber part way through a crash filled messy feature.

McFadden largely cruised out front once Larson made his mistake and the track locked down.

“It’s good to be locked in tomorrow, (for the Dash),” McFadden told High Limit pit reporter Tony LaPorta in Victory Lane. “Man, I hate when the track gets like that. I knew at some stage it was gonna take rubber, I just didn’t know when to move. We had a little discussion there in that open red, and I couldn’t get off two real good, so I was just going to try and float to the fence. A lap later, (there was) an extreme amount of rubber off of two. So, yeah, just pumped for my guys. They worked their butts off.

“Sucks the track ended up that way, but, you know, that’s the way dirt-track racing is. I’m sure the guys would go back to the drawing board tomorrow and do a great job. Last night was unreal. It was fun until it took rubber.”

The $100,000 main event will air live on FloRacing for those interested in getting up early on Monday morning to watch.