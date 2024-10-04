Will Indianapolis Colts be without QB Anthony Richardson for Sunday’s game against Jaguars?

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It appears young Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson might miss Sunday’s AFC South-rival game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an oblique injury.

Richardson, who has been limited in practice all week, was injured during last Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick took a big hit on a scramble in the first quarter. He missed two plays, returned for a goal-line play, but pulled up. He left the game for good after that.

Veteran backup Joe Flacco came in and led the Colts to victory over Pittsburgh, 27-24. Flacco was 16-for-26 for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

If Richardson can’t go, Flacco will step in once again.

Richardson has been injury-prone in his first two seasons in the league. He suffered a concussion against the Houston Texans in Week 2, causing him to miss one game. In Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, Richardson would go on to suffer a season-ending shoulder injury. In total, the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft missed 13 games in 2023.

Anthony Richardson not only Indianapolis Colts star hurt

The Colts also revealed Friday that running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Taylor, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, was also hurt during the Steelers game.

Since Taylor can’t go, running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will look to pick up the slack.

The Colts are three-point road underdogs to the Jags.

