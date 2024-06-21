Incredible flooding forces major Sprint Car race postponement

Arguably the first 410 Sprint Car major of the season has been rained out, as both the $250,000-to-win High Bank Nationals and $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota were rained out.

In fact, only the $20,000-to-win preliminary night for the Hustle was completed on Wednesday before a torrential downpour, with no sign of ending anytime soon, descended upon the region and resulted in a complete postponement.

The Thursday portion had already been postponed to Sunday but now the whole weekend is a literal wash.

The challenge, of course, is when because this is a World of Outlaws sanctioned event that High Limit Racing scheduled an off week around so that its teams could compete as well.

In the meantime, those who had camped out at the speedway are now at risk of having their property flooded and are the subject of emergency rescue operations. The Split Rock Volunteer Fire Department said several boats from rescue agencies were used to get around 30 people to safety.

That includes World of Outlaws championship leader David Gravel.

Emergency crews are performing water rescues at Huset’s Speedway near Brandon. Multiple RVs are in knee-high water. pic.twitter.com/azIStMcNGm — Dominik Dausch (@DomDNP) June 21, 2024

Water is rising in the Huset’s campground, and rescue crews have been called in to bring people to higher ground.https://t.co/b6AzdlNLv6 pic.twitter.com/Lp9Hvmj0Oh — KELOLAND News (@keloland) June 21, 2024

Didn't have boat rescue on my @HusetsSpeedway bingo card but here we are pic.twitter.com/VRlsP27uH5 — Andrea (@dre_0713) June 21, 2024

Honey, I told you we should have brought the wave runners on vacation to Husets. pic.twitter.com/QBsyiDBS4Y — NonwingKingofKalifornia (@Nonwing_King) June 21, 2024