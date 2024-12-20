How to Watch the Sugar Bowl 2025: Best Streaming Options

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football postseason is a very exciting time of year for sports fans. Teams are heading into the college football national championship bracket at the end of December, which all leads into the championship game at the end of January.

Along the way is the Sugar Bowl game on Jan. 1. The quarterfinal bowl game, played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 8:45 p.m. EST, will see the matchup of the Georgia Bulldogs and the winner of the Notre Dame and Indiana game tonight.

Ahead, find out how to stream Sugar Bowl 2025 with a live TV streaming service.

What channel is the Sugar Bowl on?

The 2025 Sugar Bowl will air on ESPN. The game airs live at 8:45 p.m. EST and will also be broadcast on ESPN Radio.

Who’s playing in the 2025 Sugar Bowl?

The two teams have yet to be finalized for the 2025 Sugar Bowl. The winner of the Notre Dame vs. Indiana game on Dec. 20 will play the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

How to stream the Sugar Bowl

The 2025 Sugar Bowl will air on ESPN on Jan. 1. ESPN is available on a number of streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Streaming Service Starting Monthly Price Offers Sugar Bowl DIRECTV STREAM $79.99 ✓ Sling TV $45.99 ✓ Fubo $79.99 ✓ Hulu + Live TV $82.99 ✓ YouTube TV $82.99 ✓

Watch the 2025 Sugar Bowl on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Entertainment

Entertainment Monthly Price: $79.99/mo.

$79.99/mo. Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

DIRECTV STREAM offers four subscription packages, and all of them include ESPN. On top of that, customers get plenty of other sports channels, so you can keep busy all year round watching all your favorite teams and athletes. Channel highlights include FS1, NFL Network, MLB Network, and more. Just keep in mind that the higher-tier subscription package you get, the more channels you have available to you. Plus, DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited cloud DVR.

Watch the 2025 Sugar Bowl on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange

Sling Orange Monthly Price: $40/mo

$40/mo Free Trial: No

Sling TV is the cheapest way to stream the Sugar Bowl in 2025. All you need is the Sling Orange package, which starts at just $40 per month in some areas. Though the channel selection is small, it’s mighty and includes all you need to keep up with sports, news, and entertainment. In addition to ESPN, you also get ESPN2, Motortrend, TNT, and more. You can also upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue plan at $55 per month to get your local channels like ABC and NBC (in some areas), FS1, TBS, TNT, and more. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of cloud DVR in your subscription, but you can bump up to 200 hours for a monthly fee.

Watch the 2025 Sugar Bowl on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Essential

Essential Monthly Price: $79.99/mo.

$79.99/mo. Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Fubo has three plans to choose from, both of which offer ESPN, so you can’t go wrong here. In addition to ESPN, this sports-centric streaming service offers a huge variety of other sports channels, like Golf Channel, NFL Network, ESPN 2, and more. In fact, Fubo has the largest channel listings of all the competitors, so you’ll never go without something to watch! And you won’t have to worry about missing anything while you’re not home, because the streamer also offers unlimited cloud DVR.

Watch the 2025 Sugar Bowl on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads)

Monthly Price: $82.99/mo.

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Hulu + Live TV has a few different ways you can configure your subscription plan, but no matter how you look at it, you get ESPN. You can choose between ad-included or ad-free plans, a bundle or Hulu on its own, but the channel is included in all of Hulu’s live TV plans. Hulu + Live TV bundles its subscription with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus to make the streaming experience even more robust by offering customers a great deal on three streaming services in one. You get more sports, more movies, and more TV. On Hulu + Live TV, customers can also keep up with sports on channels like Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NFL Network, FS1, ESPNU, and more. Customers also have unlimited cloud DVR.

Watch the 2025 Sugar Bowl on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: YouTube TV

YouTube TV Monthly Price: $82.99/mo.

$82.99/mo. Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

YouTube just has one simple base plan, and it includes ESPN. There are also plenty of other channels to enjoy on the streaming platform, including news and entertainment. Of course with sports, you’ll get Motortrend, NFL Network, ESPN2, FS1, and more. YouTube TV also helps keep sports fans right in the action with Key Plays View, Fantasy Football View, and Stats View. These unique features — which you won’t find on other streamers — give you real-time looks at what’s happening on your screen instead of making you pick up your phone to google a player or a replay.

FAQ

Can you watch the Sugar Bowl for free?

You may be able to watch the Sugar Bowl for free if you get a free trial for a streaming service. The streaming services that offer free trials include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DIRECTV STREAM.

