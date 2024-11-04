NFL insider warns about Houston Texans trade before Tuesday’s deadline

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Once again, the Houston Texans are one of the best teams in the AFC. Yes, they suffered a shocking 21-13 loss to a desperate New York Jets team last Thursday. Yet, DeMeco Ryans’ team is still sitting pretty atop the AFC South at 6-3.

Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline is Houston’s last chance to bring in a significant roster upgrade, but will the Texans take action? One NFL insider thinks so.

Next Houston Texans trade could involve a wide receiver

C.J. Stroud took a career-high eight sacks in the Houston Texans’ Week 9 loss. One area the front office could address is Houston’s offensive line, but there aren’t as many proven solutions available ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

However, another area that suddenly needs attention in Houston is the receiving corps. After seeing Stefon Diggs get wiped out with a season-ending injury, plus Nico Collins landing on injured reserve, what was once an embarrassment of riches suddenly looks pretty barren.

Yet, now NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero suggests reinforcements could be on the way.

“I think the Texans potentially are going to add a wide receiver here.” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Houston Texans trade plans

Just over 24 hours until the #NFL Trade Deadline — who should we be looking out for that could be on the move? pic.twitter.com/q0GWW3o0Qw — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 4, 2024

As Pelissero noted, there have already been four wide receivers traded ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but he wouldn’t be surprised if that number stretches to five or six. Meanwhile, after Pelissero revealed his tidbits of information, the host, Rich Eisen, urged the Texans to find some more protection for their franchise quarterback.

We’ll find out soon enough what the Texans’ plans are. Yet, even if they do have interest in striking a deal, it always takes two to tango.

