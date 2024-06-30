Houston Rockets reportedly expected to pursue trade for 3 NBA stars, including Zion Williamson

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets traded away the rights to multiple Brooklyn Nets’ first-round picks in order to obtain more draft capital in the future. It’s a move from the Rockets front office that reportedly comes with a focus on acquiring a superstar player.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal between Brooklyn and Houston provided the Rockets with the Phoenix Suns’ 2027 first-round pick along with the more favorable of the Suns and Dallas Mavericks’ first-round picks in 2029. The deal was meant to provide Houston with leverage if the Phoenix Suns decided to trade Kevin Durant.

NBA rumors quickly surfaced that Houston was focused on acquiring Durant, hoping either the All-Star forward or the Suns’ organization would be open to a deal. While that is still a goal, it appears the Rockets front office also has several other trade targets on its radar.

According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Rockets are expected to show interest in trades for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

The Cavaliers have shown no indication they intend to explore their trade options with Mitchell. Instead, the All-Star guard has significant sway with the front office and the Cavaliers’ owner is a driving force behind the club’s plans to sign Mitchell to a lucrative contract extension.

While the Pelicans had considered trading Williamson last summer, the forward’s name hasn’t popped up in NBA trade rumors. Similarly, Booker isn’t believed to be available with the Suns fully committed to their core for the upcoming 2024-’25 NBA season.

With many of the Rockets trade targets realistically not available, it means the gamble Houston took with its trade will need an NBA star to demand a trade to pay off. Fortunately for Houston, there’s typically at least one star player that demands a trade every year and that’s what the Rockets are banking on.