Western Conference contender emerges in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions

A 4-9 start has Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors sparking a frenzy in NBA circles. Some insiders say the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t even considering trading one of their greatest players in franchise history. Yet, the Greek Freak trade rumors haven’t dissipated.

In fact, with the Bucks losing 115-114 to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, the NBA rumor mill involving the two-time MVP has only gotten more active. There’s even a consensus forming regarding Antetokounmpo’s next team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Houston Rockets rumors heat up

While it still seems unlikely that the Milwaukee Bucks would be in such a rush to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, it hasn’t prevented discussions from taking place. Chances are the Bucks still want to see if they can turn the season around after what’s only been a 13-game sample size.

However, according to Marc Stein, some around the NBA are starting to view the Houston Rockets as an eventual trade landing spot for Antetokounmpo.

“This has been interpreted in some corners of the league, as noted in a recent Sunday notebook, as a strategy designed to give the Rockets more time to see if dream trade target Kevin Durant were to become available down the road … no matter how adamant Phoenix has remained about its desire to keep Durant in the desert. The following expansion of the conversation was inevitable given the various combinations of rising prospects and draft picks that the Rockets can assemble in theoretical trade offers, but similar whispers have begun to percolate among rival teams monitoring a potential down-the-road Houston pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.” Marc Stein on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Houston Rockets

Unlike the 12th-place Bucks, the Rockets are off to a 9-4 start and are third in the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo may not want to leave Milwaukee after delivering the second championship in franchise history. However, if he doesn’t want to waste a season and has interest in joining forces with a top contender, the Rockets are in a strong position to strike.

