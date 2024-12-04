NBA executives believe Houston Rockets could trade top lottery pick to land a superstar soon

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Ime Udoka’s Houston Rockets have taken a significant leap forward in 2024, heading into NBA games today with the second-best record in the Western Conference. Having seven players averaging double digits in scoring this season certainly helps, but defense is actually Houston’s calling card, with the Rockets allowing the third-fewest points in the NBA.

But some NBA insiders are still anticipating the Rockets to make a blockbuster trade that helps take a good, young roster and turn Houston into a great team with a bonafide superstar. To do so, they may have to trade their leading scorer.

NBA teams believe Jalen Green is available in trade discussions

The Houston Rockets made Jalen Green the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, making him the highest-drafted G-League player in league history. He’s averaged 19.7 points per game, including a career-high 22.1 PPG in 2022.

Green’s scoring averages have since dipped down to 19.6 PPG last season and 18.9 this year, but that’s still good enough to lead the Rockets in scoring. However, the Rockets also drafted Reed Sheppard third overall in 2024, and he’s still waiting to grow into a starting role.

Yet, some NBA executives believe the Rockets could be enticed to trade Green in an attempt to land a true star.

“Jalen Green was floated in trade rumors last season for former Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges and has since signed a three-year $105.3 million extension. Despite the extension, NBA executives across the league believe Green won’t be off limits in future trade discussions.” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Houston Rockets/Jalen Green

Scotto even raised the idea of Sheppard being a potential trade candidate, labeling him as an “intriguing piece” who’s a “high-level shooter and playmaker” that teams around the league could have interest in. Yet, it’s hard to imagine the Rockets being so eager to move on from their top rookie, just 22 games into his NBA career.

