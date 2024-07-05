MLB reporter discloses Houston Astros’ approach to 2024 trade deadline

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros rumors entering June suggested the team could be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Sitting nearly 10 games below the .500 line, Houston had a lot of problems and couldn’t dig itself out from the bottom of the standings. A month later, Houston’s approach is going to be very different.

Entering MLB games today, the Astros have the best record in baseball since June 1 with a 20-9 record. Houston’s pitching (3.38 ERA) has been outstanding over this stretch and the Astros lineup has produced even with Kyle Tucker sidelined.

Houston Astros lineup stats (ESPN): 411 runs scored (11th in MLB), .264 batting average (1st), .422 slugging (5th), .324 OBP (7th)

The turnaround has seemed to have a significant influence on Houston’s approach to the MLB trade deadline. Following initial Astros rumors in late May that Alex Bregman or Justin Verlander could be traded, it now appears the club will act as buyers in July.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros are preparing to add multiple pieces this summer. After overcoming the early-season woes, Houston’s past aggressiveness in trade talks is poised to return.

“It’s a pretty interesting group, and they will not hold back at the deadline. They will try because they have done that repeatedly under [owner] Jim Crane in the past.” Ken Rosenthal on the Houston Astros approach to the MLB trade deadline

Houston Astros pitching stats (FanGraphs): 4.00 ERA (16th in MLB), 12.8% K-BB rate (23rd), .233 batting average allowed (10th), 1.29 WHIP (21st)

Houston will be prioritizing starting pitching. Verlander is on the injured list with a neck issue, while fellow starters Luis Garcia (elbow) and Jose Urquidy (elbow) are on the 60-day injured list. With limited pitching depth in the farm system, the Astros could acquire multiple starters via trade.

Houston’s turnaround has added a new contender to the playoff field, making the American League even more interesting in the months to come. If the Astros rotation is bolstered with two new starters, Houston could be one of the best teams in the second half of the season.