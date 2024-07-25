Houston Astros rumor points to big-time addition ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros struggled big time out of the gate this season. Following a loss to the New York Yankees on May 8, they were a mere 12-24. It did not look good for a team that entered the campaign with World Series aspirations.

Since then, everything seems to have worked out for Houston to be in contention. Despite major injury concerns, the Astros entered MLB games today with a 53-49 record and holding a one game lead over the struggling Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

This will likely lead to general manager Dana Brown being active ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 30. We’ve read reports that he’s looking to add a big-time starter to the mix. It makes sense with current starters Justin Verlander and Cristian Javier on the injured list.

There is now an update to be had here with the trade deadline approaching.

Houston Astros reportedly in on Chicago Cubs starter Jameson Taillon ahead of MLB trade deadline

Chandler Rome, Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic report that Houston is interested in acquiring the veteran starter from the Chicago Cubs.

“With an undermanned rotation in a winnable division, the Houston Astros are among the teams that have expressed interest in Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline,” the report reads.

Taillon had been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks. That was magnified earlier this week when it became apparent that the Cubs were going to be sellers ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Jameson Taillon stats (2024): 7-5 record, 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP

The 32-year-old Taillon has pitched well this season. In fact, he’s in the midst of his best campaign. It was also back in 2022 with the New York Yankees that he posted a 14-5 record with a 3.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. The history of success is there.

Despite their status as a first-place team, the Astros have an obvious need in the rotation. Ronel Blanco currently heads things with a 9-5 record, 2.75 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. Framber Valdez (3.63/1.28) has also pitched well.

Outside of that, there is a lot to be desired here. Spencer Arrighetti has struggled to a 5.65 ERA in 18 starts while Hunter Brown boasts an inflated 1.37 WHIP.