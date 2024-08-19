Promising Houston Astros news on when Justin Verlander will return to rotation

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros have overcome a myriad of injuries to become one of the best teams in baseball during the second half of the season. Now, as the team moves up the standings, there’s promising news on a Justin Verlander return to the mound at Minute Maid Park.

Entering MLB games today, the Astros lead the AL East and have one of the best records in baseball this summer. Houston is 42-23 since June 1, per FanGraphs, the best record in the American League by a four-game margin. It’s sent the team surging up the MLB standings and thrust them back into the MLB playoff picture.

Justin Verlander stats (ESPN): 3.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched

Most remarkable about the in-season turnaround is that Houston is doing it with multiple stars sidelined. Verlander last pitched on June 9 and All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker (shin) was last seen in the Astros lineup on June 3. Since both those players were on the injured list, Houston has a 37-20 record.

While the Astros are playing well in their absence, both players would be welcomed additions in the middle of a playoff race. Tucker is still viewed as being a few weeks away from the Astros lineup, but the wait for Verlander could soon be over.

According to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Verlander could rejoin the Astros rotation on Wednesday for a start against the Boston Red Sox if he is cleared following Sunday’s bullpen session.

Justin Verlander contract (Spotrac): $22.544 million salary in 2024, MLB free agent in 2025

Getting Verlander back would be huge for Houston. It would allow the Astros rotation to roll with six starters, taking some workload off everyone before October. Plus, with Verlander returning with over a month left on the schedule, he will have enough time to build up his pitch count and workload before the playoffs.