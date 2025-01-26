MLB insider details why Houston Astros and Alex Bregman reunion a near-lock following blockbuster trade

Following their big trade on Sunday, a top MLB insider says the main hurdle in a Houston Astros and Alex Bregman reunion has been removed.

When the offseason began, Astros general manager Dana Brown seemed confident that the organization would re-sign franchise great Alex Bregman. Previous conversations had delivered little progress. However, when faced with the real possibility of losing the two-time All-Star, the club seemed more resolute about the third baseman staying in Texas.

However, as the weeks went by, the two sides still could not bridge the gap. The Astros are not looking to add more payroll but the 30-year-old is reportedly looking for a deal in the range of $200 million. Well above their rumored offer that is near $150 million. In December, it looked like talks had collapsed and the Astros had pivoted to address other needs.

However, following the team’s trade that sent reliever Ryan Pressley to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, one prominent MLB insider explained why the “door is wide open” to Bregman returning to Houston in 2025.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Houston Astros’ chances of re-signing Alex Bregman boosted by Ryan Pressley trade?

“The Ryan Pressly trade now opens the door wide for Alex Bregman’s return to the Houston Astros,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale wrote on X this weekend. “The Astros needed to move Pressly before the Bregman acquisition could become realistic.”

The Pressly deal gets $14 million off the payroll for 2025. Furthermore, there was once a belief that the organization wanted to invest long-term in young star Kyle Tucker instead of Alex Bregman. However, they also traded him to the Cubs earlier this offseason.

Alex Bregman contract (Projection): Six years, $185 million

It means the Houston Astros have payroll flexibility in the short and long term that they lacked in prior negotiations. The big key will be if the third baseman will lower his asking price so the two sides can meet somewhere in the middle. With other teams unwilling to meet his current number, a reunion now seems as likely as ever.

