Three-time Cy Young winner reveals he came back from neck injury ‘a little fast’

A future Hall of Fame pitcher has acknowledged that he came back too soon this season from a serious injury.

Following his latest rough start, Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander told reporters he returned prematurely from a neck injury that kept him out for two months — from June 15 to Aug. 21.

Verlander: "I think I came back from the neck injury a little fast. I know the schedule, I know the calendar. I want to be an asset for this team and to do that I need to be able to pitch and find out where I'm at. Obviously, the results have not been good…" pic.twitter.com/MwKtR9Ofap — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 21, 2024

“I think I came back from the neck injury a little fast,” Verlander said after the Astros’ 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “I know the schedule, I know the calendar. I want to be an asset for this team and to do that I need to be able to pitch and find out where I’m at. Obviously, the results have not been good, but there’s nothing you can do besides trying to pitch.”

Verlander gave up six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was the third time in four starts he’s given up at least five earned runs and eight hits. He hasn’t been able to pitch beyond five innings since his return.

Overall, in 16 starts, Verlander is 4-6 with a 5.20 ERA in his 20th MLB season.

Will Justin Verlander pitch in the postseason?

Because of his struggles, there are questions surrounding Verlander and if he should be included on the postseason roster. The three-time Cy Young award winner said that’s out of his hands.

Verlander was asked if could understand/accept if he was left off postseason roster: “Yeah, I mean, like I said, it’s not my decision. I was away for two months and all these guys were pitching fantastic. You’ve seen a bunch of guys really come into their own…” pic.twitter.com/BUDityIetf — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 21, 2024

“Yeah, I mean, like I said, it’s not my decision. I was away for two months and all these guys were pitching fantastic. You’ve seen a bunch of guys really come into their own,” Verlander told reporters.

Verlander is in the last year of his two-year, $86.67 million contract. He has a vesting option for 2025.

