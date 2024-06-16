MLB insider offers key update on Houston Astros GM’s job security during disappointing season

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

This is not how Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown envisioned the season going, sitting nine games back in the AL West entering MLB games today. It’s a major fall from grace compared to last season’s 90-72 run that ended with a trip to the ALCS.

Sitting at 32-39, the ‘Stros have been hitting just fine, they have the best batting average among American League teams. But their pitching has been terribly inconsistent, and they currently sit in 11th place among AL teams with a staff ERA of 4.25.

Considering Houston has MLB’s third-highest payroll this season, at $249 million, it’s safe to say this year has been a massive disappointment for Astros fans. But who should shoulder the blame?

Some are pointing fingers at Astros GM Dana Brown, who’s had plenty of chances to improve the team’s pitching staff, but is it really his fault that some players, such as Ryan Pressly, have suddenly fallen off?

The Astros don’t see it that way.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Brown is in no danger of losing his position as Houston’s general manager. As Nightengale reports, Brown’s job is safe. He still has two years remaining on his Astros contract, and the organization believes they have the right guy for the job.

Houston could always use the trade deadline to try to improve the roster, but they expect their players to start putting forth a better performance as the All-Star break draws near.

