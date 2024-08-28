Poll of NFL coaches and execs delivers harsh opinions on current version of Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘He looks old’

A huge poll of various coaches and executives around the NFL brings mixed reviews on Aaron Rodgers’ potential for the New York Jets in 2024 at 40.

There is no denying that Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever put on cleats. The 10-time Pro Bowler has four league MVPs on his resume, a Super Bowl title, and will finish among the elites in all of the key statistical categories for QBs.

However, the father-time comes for all the immortals of the sport. And Rodgers tearing his Achilles four plays into last season was another sign that his body is breaking down. Furthermore, a down year in 2022 could also be viewed as proof his days as a star signal caller is behind him.

That was the big risk in the Jets making a blockbuster deal to land the Packers legend last year. Now, they are hoping he can be the competent high-level QB they have lacked for years. And eventually, get them to the Super Bowl. But a new Athletic poll of 50 NFL coaches and execs reveals some major concerns around the league.

“You go back and watch those first four plays before he got hurt [in 2023], he did not look good,” a head coach told the outlet. “He looks old. If they can’t protect him and they can’t run the football, it’ll be just what you saw late stages in Green Bay. He became ineffective. I’m looking at what he is, not who he is.”

One of those also polled told The Athletic that they felt he looked “fragile” and wouldn’t last five games after seeing him in a joint practice this summer.

Aaron Rodgers contract: Three years, $112 million

Some around NFL still believe Aaron Rodgers can take the Jets far in 2024

Aaron Rodgers has always had his detractors around the league. It is a byproduct of his borderline cocky approach to the game. An individual polled by The Athletic suggested that the Jets QB being ranked as the seventh best in the survey, and in the second tier of QBs, was just more of that continued Rodgers hate.

“Were the guys that did not put Rodgers in Tier 1 from the 29 teams whose offenses would be better with him instead of their current QBs?” the person said. Another suggested they don’t believe Rodgers has shown as big a drop off in talent as some have claimed.

“Maybe he falls off,” an offensive coach said. “I just know the last time I saw him play, he can carry it. I’m going off that.”

Another responder believed that Aaron Rodgers’ down season in 2022 was due to a lack of weapons in Green Bay. And that won’t be an issue in New York.

“You cannot say that now with what they have around him on the Jets. If we get a Rodgers year where the Jets are back in playoffs and winning playoff games, that’s just what happens when you have a Tier 1 quarterback.”

