Hailie Deegan splits with NASCAR Xfinity Series team

AM Racing and Hailie Deegan have parted ways and will not continue racing together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

It has been a challenging rookie season for the 23-year-old, one that has produced just four top-20 finishes and left her 27th in the standings before she was displaced for the Chicago race weekend by two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who placed eighth on Saturday.

that move became necessary because the car fell to 35th meaning that Deegan would have to start qualifying the car into the field on speed. She only had limited provisional protection and relied on that the previous two road course races.

Deegan replaced 2018 Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt in the car for the 2024 season after he finished 15th in the standings with an 18th average finish.

Both Deegan and AM Racing issued statements on Monday confirming the parting of ways.

Josh Berry, who drives the No. 4 in the Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing, will drive the No. 15 this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Prior to joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Deegan raced in the Truck Series with both DGR Crosley Racing and ThorSport Racing. Over three seasons, she amassed five top-10s and an average finish of 21.0.

Before that, she won two ARCA West Series races.

Deegan is something of a social media starlet with 3.2 million followers on TikTok, 1.6 million on Instagram and 583,000 YouTube subscribers. In other words, she’ll have the means to draw funding but is now seeking a place to continue learning and race competitively.

