Green Bay Packers get positive update on Jordan Love’s injury status for Sunday’s Lions matchup

The Green Bay Packers have shown they don’t absolutely need Jordan Love to still carve out a couple of victories with this current roster build. Yet, just because Malik Willis got a couple of wins against the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, it doesn’t mean the Packers can do the same on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

But the good news is, they might not have to turn to their backup quarterback for Sunday’s pivotal NFC North matchup.

Jordan Love expected to start in Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions game

Jordan Love suffered a strained groin in last week’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed concern over his franchise quarterback. Yet, as the days went by, Love continued making strong progress with his injury recovery.

Love is officially labeled as questionable, yet now it sounds like he’ll be in the starting lineup on Sunday.

“Packers quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable as he deals with a groin injury, but I’m told he is expected to play against the Lions, per a league source.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Jordan Love

Hours earlier, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had a similar update on Love’s status for Sunday.

“Barring falling down the stairs or something horrible on Saturday, [Love] does expect to play on Sunday.” Ian Rapoport on Jordan Love

All signs point to Love taking the field against the Lions. Anything less would be a surprise. Yet, with this being arguably the biggest matchup of the Packers’ season, it only makes sense to do everything possible to get the win.

