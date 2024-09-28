Green Bay Packers will reportedly have quarterback Jordan Love back against Vikings

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

He’s back. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will reportedly start Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, just three weeks after suffering an MCL sprain.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Love will be active and is expected to play.

And so Jordan Love now is expected to play three weeks and two days after he sprained his MCL, when some feared he might be sidelined considerably longer. https://t.co/2TEzQhiGJV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2024

Love was initially feared to miss up to six weeks after getting hurt in Week 1’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Love beat expectations and only missed two games.

The Packers officially listed Love as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Love was a limited participant during practice this past week.

Love previously told reporters that he felt his knee was getting better.

“We’re building it up for sure, every day is a little bit better,” Love said, via PackersNews.com. “It’s based off how I’m feeling and basing it off practice and how I’m feeling and going from there.”

Malik Willis 2-0 filling in for Jordan Love

Backup quarterback Malik Willis played relatively well in Love’s absence, leading the Packers to back-to-back wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. The Packers acquired Willis in late August from the Titans for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Matt LaFleur just having a grand time with Malik Willis at QB pic.twitter.com/bxlSc4aL7f — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 22, 2024

In his two starts, Willis has thrown two touchdown passes and rushed for another.

Willis was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started three games for the Titans over two seasons and went 1-2, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The Titans ultimately traded Willis to the Packers after he lost the No. 2 quarterback spot to Mason Rudolph, who is backing up starter Will Levis.

“When Green Bay called, we knew Malik had an opportunity to be the backup which we felt he deserved. It wasn’t necessarily about the compensation,” Titans general manager Ran Carthon told reporters in August, via The Tennessean. “It was about doing right by Malik and giving him that opportunity.”

The Packers are three-point home favorites against the Vikings.

