Will Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love start against Minnesota Vikings in Week 4?

There’s a chance Jordan Love will be under center as the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings this upcoming Sunday.

Love, who has missed the past two games with a sprained MCL in his left knee, is listed as questionable for Week 4’s game. Love was a limited participant in practice this week.

Love suffered the injury near the end of the Packers’ season-opening loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. It was initially thought Love would miss three to six weeks.

Love told reporters this week that he feels his knee is getting better.

“We’re building it up for sure, every day is a little bit better,” Love said, via PackersNews.com. “It’s based off how I’m feeling and basing it off practice and how I’m feeling and going from there.”

NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported there was a good chance Love will suit up against the Vikings.

“My sense is that Jordan Love has a very, very real shot of playing this week,” said Rapoport.

Malik Willis stepped up in Jordan Love’s absence

Backup quarterback Malik Willis has filled in admirably for Love, leading the Packers to back-to-back wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. The Packers acquired Willis in late August from the Titans for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

In his two starts, Willis has thrown two touchdown passes and rushed for another.

Willis was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started three games for the Titans over two seasons and went 1-2, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The Titans ultimately traded Willis to the Packers after he lost the No. 2 quarterback spot to Mason Rudolph, who is backing up starter Will Levis.

“When Green Bay called, we knew Malik had an opportunity to be the backup which we felt he deserved. It wasn’t necessarily about the compensation,” Titans general manager Ran Carthon told reporters in August, via The Tennessean. “It was about doing right by Malik and giving him that opportunity.”

The Packers are three-point home favorites against the Vikings.

