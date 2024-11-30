Jahmyr Gibbs reveals Detroit Lions intel on social media, draws ire from Dan Campbell

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs may have been the league’s last undefeated team, but Jahmyr Gibbs’ Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFL, having won 10 games in a row. Some might even say the Lions, who boast the NFL’s best point differential, are the best team in the NFL.

Even though the Bears put up a strong fight, the Lions advanced to 11-1 with their Thanksgiving win, giving them the best record in the NFC. But now Dan Campbell and the rest of the Lions’ coaching staff may have to make some adjustments before their Week 14 matchup against Green Bay, which arrives on Thursday.

Dan Campbell ends press conference after learning of Jahmyr Gibbs’ social media post

Dan Campbell was recently addressing the media following the Detroit Lions’ latest win, when one of the reporters asked him about Jahmyr Gibbs’ social media activity. Campbell was entirely oblivious to Gibbs’ posts.

Earlier this week, Gibbs posted a picture of fellow Lions running back Jermar Jefferson, who’s on Detroit’s practice squad. Jefferson can be seen below, standing in front of a whiteboard in the Lions’ RB room. But it’s what’s written on the whiteboard that could get him in trouble with Coach Campbell, due to what appears to be information about the Lions’ protection assignments.

As you’ll see Coach Campbell abruptly ended his press conference immediately after learning about what Gibbs shared, even though he hadn’t seen the post yet.

It remains to be seen just how much work the Lions have to put in before their Thursday matchup, but this isn’t a positive development for a red-hot Detroit team. Meanwhile, it’s possible the Lions discipline Gibbs in some form, which may not be revealed until the game kicks off.

