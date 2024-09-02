Sean Payton admits Denver Broncos have a very popular trade target

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The pressure is on in Colorado, where Sean Payton is preparing for his second season as the Denver Broncos head coach. Peyton Manning isn’t back, but there’s a new sheriff in town, with Bo Nix set to take over as the starting quarterback in the Mile High city.

Expectations are all over the place for the Broncos ahead of Sunday’s regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos could be one of the worst teams in the NFL, or Nix’s arrival could lift Denver to new heights. That’s why they play the games. Yet, while the Broncos are optimistic about their upcoming season, that hasn’t prevented teams from trying to trade for one of their best players.

Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024: From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew

Denver Broncos have rejected multiple Courtland Sutton trades

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos could very well become trade deadline sellers, but playing to lose is not in Sean Payton’s plans. Instead, Coach Payton is looking to improve upon last season’s 8-9 record, and he’ll need Courtland Sutton’s help to achieve his goals.

Denver’s leading receiver from 2023 is heading into his seventh year with the Broncos, but he hasn’t had a 1000-yard season since 2019. However, that hasn’t prevented other teams from trying to pry the 6-foot-4 receiver from Denver’s hands anyway.

Courtland Sutton stats (2023): 59 receptions, 772 receiving yards, 10 TD

According to Coach Payton, the Broncos have had to reject multiple trade offers for Sutton this offseason, and negotiations never really got too advanced.

“I’m going to say in the last three months, there have been multiple teams call about Courtland. He’s a good football player. It’s a little bit of a stretch relative to the specifics. I read the same thing you read, and I would say we didn’t get nearly as far down the road as what may have been reported. It’s insignificant. For me to comment on every call that comes in to [General Manager] George [Paton] or myself would be ludicrous.” Sean Payton on Courtland Sutton trade interest (h/t Pro Football Talk)

It’s probably good that the Broncos didn’t consider trading Sutton. Their rookie quarterback will need as many playmakers as he can possibly get, and having a big target like Sutton will surely help. However, the Broncos are also high on Marvin Mims, free agent signing Josh Reynolds, plus rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vale in their remade receiving corps after moving on from Jerry Jeudy.

Will the Broncos have a new leading receiver in 2024? Sutton will do his best to fend off his teammates, but having another receiver become an established playmaker wouldn’t be a bad problem in Denver.

Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams and top 20 fantasy football players in Week 1