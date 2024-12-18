NFL insiders speculate on New York Jets or New Orleans Saints making shocking coaching hire

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A lackluster 2-3 start got Robert Saleh fired from his post as head coach of the New York Jets. Meanwhile, a 2-7 record, which included a seven-game losing streak, got Dennis Allen fired from being the New Orleans Saints’ head coach.

Both teams will spend the next couple of months identifying top coaching candidates to take over their organizations in 2025. But speculation about the next Jets coach and next Saints coach is already starting to ramp up, and this time, they focus on a high-profile name everyone will know.

Could New York Jets or New Orleans Saints hire Deion Sanders?

The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints both had defensive-minded head coaches when the 2024 season kicked off. Would each franchise really be willing to sign up for a similar model in 2025?

The truth is, each individual candidate is different, so even if they did hire a coach with a strong defensive background, it doesn’t mean they’d be getting the same results. So, even when the Jets and Saints are inevitably linked to another defensive-minded coach, it doesn’t mean they’ll end up in the same spots that Coach Saleh and Coach Allen led them to.

One head coaching candidate with a penchant for the defensive side of the ball is Colorado’s Deion Sanders. There’s been no indication that he’s ready to leave the Buffaloes, but with his son Shedeur Sanders graduating to the NFL, nothing should be set in stone.

In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently raised the idea of NFL teams sniffing around hiring Coach Sanders. He even suggested teams such as the Jets and Saints could have interest in hiring Coach Prime during the offseason.

“A few weeks ago, we broke down Deion Sanders’ NFL outlook. I’m bumping this again because a league source told me this about Sanders in recent days: “I think [NFL] teams will want to hear what he has to say.” So it wouldn’t shock to see the Jets or Saints or a team casting a wide net to at least reach out or do its research on him.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Deion Sanders + New York Jets/New Orleans Saints

For now, Sanders is focused on helping Colorado close out their season against BYY on December 28th. Yet, after helping Travis Hunter win the Heisman and positioning his son to possibly be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s hard to imagine how teams wouldn’t have interest in hiring Deion this offseason.

It’s worth noting Sanders’ $8 million buyout if he departs Colorado after the season expires. That figure shouldn’t scare him or any NFL team away from pursuing him for their top job.

