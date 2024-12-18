Deion Sanders expects Shedeur Sanders to end up with New York Giants

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the season ended today, the New York Giants would end up with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders are positioned to have the first pick, but both teams enter the Week 16 NFL schedule with a 2-12 record. If the Giants lose out, they could very well land the top pick.

If the Giants do land the first pick, of course, they’d have a number of options. Most 2025 NFL mock drafts have either Heisman-winning receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter going first or quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Both players fit the Giants’ needs, yet a trade down can never be ruled out either. However, Deion Sanders makes it sound like he knows what the Giants would do.

Deion Sanders: New York Giants aren’t trading No. 1 pick and Shedeur Sanders will be picked first

Whoever ends up with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is positioned to land a potential game-changer. One happens to be able to impact both sides of the ball. The other is the son of a legendary Hall of Fame talent who also happens to be one of the rising stars in the coaching industry.

Draft analysts will spend the next four months hotly debating who should be picked first when the draft kicks off on April 24. Yet, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who coaches both of the top-two projected picks, has already formed a strong opinion on the first overall pick.

Specifically, Sanders believes that if the New York Giants leapfrog the Raiders and land the top pick, they’re definitely not trading it. Furthermore, Coach Prime says his son, Shedeur Sanders, “is going to be the No. 1 pick.”

Deion Sanders tells @REALPACMAN24 that Shedeur Sanders is going to be the no. 1 pick in the draft.



Sounds like he’s okay with the Giants, too. pic.twitter.com/qH0MYcVyjW — Pro Football Post (@ProFootballPost) December 18, 2024

Sanders has previously indicated that he won’t just let his son play for any franchise that doesn’t have a history of developing quarterbacks or one that doesn’t have a strong foundation in place. The Giants may not have a strong foundation as questions surround the future of GM Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, but they did help develop Eli Manning, who Deion has grown very fond of.

