Tennessee Titans linked to future Hall of Fame QB for 2025

It’s safe to say that the Tennessee Titans have soured on Will Levis after officially benching him following a four-turnover performance in last week’s loss to the Bengals. Chances are, Mason Rudolph won’t be the future solution in Tennessee either. While Levis is still under contract for two more seasons, Tennessee will likely be adding one, possibly even two, quarterbacks to their depth chart this offseason.

One of those quarterbacks could come via the 2025 NFL Draft, but since Tennessee isn’t primed to land a top-three pick, they may miss out on the only two quarterbacks expected to be first-round selections. Whether they add another young quarterback or not, Tennesee could always turn to free agency or possibly even trade for their next quarterback, and there’s one big name already being linked to the Titans.

Tennessee Titans rumors link team to Aaron Rodgers

It’s far too early to predict exactly who the Tennessee Titans could turn to as their starting quarterback in 2025. But it’s worth noting that current head coach Brian Callahan wasn’t around when the team selected Will Levis in the second round. In other words, Callahan may be itching at the opportunity to hand-pick his preferred quarterback.

While the Titans will have to eventually find a long-term solution, Tennessee could emerge from their pre-draft evaluation process feeling like this isn’t the year to force a QB. Plus, after a season that’s seen Tennessee win just three games, Callahan could start feeling the pressure, like he needs to put up some wins in a hurry, before being worried about his job security.

So it’s not a complete shock to see ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler linking the Titans to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

“Does the news that the Titans are planning a quarterback switch this week spell the end for Will Levis in Tennessee? That certainly feels possible. Levis’ core issue is committing turnovers in bunches, and coach Brian Callahan has grown impatient with it. I can see a scenario in which the Titans continue to develop Levis this offseason, given the team might be picking in the back half of the top 10 in what’s considered a weaker QB class. Where does Tennessee turn this offseason? (Aaron) Rodgers has played well the past two weeks, finally looks healthy and has been linked to the team in the past.” Jeremy Fowler on Aaron Rodgers and the Tennessee Titans

Rodgers is set to still be under contract with the Jets next season, but it’s possible they’ll either cut or trade the 41-year-old when the offseason begins. If so, the Titans could emerge as frontrunners to land the four-time NFL MVP.

