New York Giants expecting tight end Darren Waller to make decision on future next week

New York Giants star tight end Darren Waller has been contemplating retirement throughout pretty much the entire offseason.

New York has given Waller time to make a decision on his future. But with mandatory minicamp getting going next week, the time has come for a decision.

It sure looks like the tight end is leaning in the direction of hanging up his cleats. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on Monday that the Giants are expecting Waller to retire.

“New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is likely to make a decision by next week’s mandatory minicamp about his playing future, and people in and around the team expect that he’s going to retire, multiple sources told ESPN. Those close to him believe he’s leaning in that direction.” Report on Darren Waller’s imminent retirement

If this is indeed the end of the line for Waller, he finishes up his career having played nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Raiders and Giants. He spent just one season in New York after being acquired from Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Waller’s best season came back in 2020 with the Raiders when he tallied 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns en route to earning his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.

Darren Waller stats: 350 receptions, 4,124 yards, 20 TD

Waller struggled last season with the Giants, catching 52 passes for 552 yards in 12 games. He’s also been mired in drama this offseason after divorcing Las Vegas Aces star guard Kelsey Plum. That included releasing a ridiculous diss track targeting Plump last week.