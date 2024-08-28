Dallas Cowboys add 4-time Pro Bowler to running back committee: What it means for Ezekiel Elliott’s role in 2024

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made a move that had been rumored for weeks and boosted their running back room by signing four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook.

The Cowboys are just days away from the start of the 2024 NFL season. And there is a lot of hope about the team’s potential this year. However, there is one major issue with their high-powered offense. While they have a Pro Bowl-level quarterback and wide receiver — Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb — their running back spot is not as strong as in years past.

Tony Pollard departed for greener pastures in free agency, and the Cowboys replaced him with the man Pollard replaced, Ezekiel Elliott. But the 29-year-old is far removed from his prime and the other options in the running back room aren’t much better. That is why the ‘Boys made a bold move this week.

After rumblings that they could target him, and then a workout on Monday, it was confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys will be signing former Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook. The running back is coming off a very disappointing season with New York Jets where he only started in one game before being released late in the season.

Dalvin Cook stats (2023): 214 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns, 3.2 yards per rush

How does Dalvin Cook’s signing affect Ezekiel Elliott’s spot with Dallas Cowboys?

Both Cook and Elliott are in similar spots in their career. While they each are at ages where they should have prime years left, injuries during grueling careers have taken away the special athletic gifts they once had. So Cook’s addition doesn’t necessarily put Elliott’s job in danger immediately.

NFL Media league insider Tom Pelissero gave an update following the news and the veteran back will still need some time to get up to speed on the Dallas offense.

Ezekiel Elliott stats (2023): 642 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns,3.5 yards per rush

“After not participating in camp and the preseason, Dalvin Cook will ramp up initially on the practice squad and familiarize himself with the system before being activated,” Pelissero wrote in an X post. “He’s been training nonstop and should be ready to roll sooner than later.”

It likely means Elliott has a few weeks to prove he is worthy of once again being the Cowboys’ starting RB long-term. However, with head coach Mike McCarthy’s job likely on the line this season, he may have a shorter leash with the three-time Pro Bowler if he is proving to be a hindrance in the backfield.

