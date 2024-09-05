Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opens up about possibility of hiring Deion Sanders

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joins Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders in being two of the most outspoken authorities in sports today.

It should not come as too much of a surprise. This has been the case for well over the past 30 years. They have big personalities. They are not afraid to let everyone know what they think. We mean, everyone.

Roughly three decades removed from Sanders helping Jones and the Cowboys’ to their last Super Bowl title, the two remain key forces in football.

Sanders has been the story in Boulder since taking over as Colorado’s head coach ahead of last season. Some on-field success coupled with a ton of off-field drama, has put him in the headlines big time. Or, we should say that he’s put himself in the headlines.

In Dallas, the Cowboys have not earned as much as a spot in the NFC Championship Game since Sanders was starring in Big D back in 1995. It’s been all about playoff futility for the Cowboys since.

So, why are we linking these two together? We’re glad you asked.

Jones just sat down with Stephen A. Smith for a one-on-one interview. The attention turned to Sanders and whether Dallas’ enigmatic owner would consider hiring Sanders as a head coach at some point. His response was interesting (one-hour, six-minute mark).

“No, but he does know how to spell well enough and not answer a hypothetical question. I have always admired him both on and off the field,” Jerry Jones said of Deion Sanders. “Some of the best stories that I have to tell about my time in sports have been Deion-type stories.”

Sanders drew reported interest from NFL teams early in his first season with Colorado. The team started out 3-0 before losing eight of its final nine. Drama took hold from there, with NIL and treatment of players being major talking points for the Buffaloes.

As for the Cowboys, they were humiliated by the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. That came after two consecutive defeats at the hands of the rival San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs leading up to the 2023 season.

Certainly, head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat heading into the 2024 campaign. In no way does this mean that we can expect Sanders to head to Big D any time soon. Jones made that more than clear.