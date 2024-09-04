Nebraska player gives Colorado football team bulletin board material with foolish jab at Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A player from Nebraska just gave the Colorado football team some interesting bulletin board material ahead of their huge matchup on Saturday.

There are several major games on this weekend’s college football schedule. Including a monumental clash between the top 10 programs in Michigan and Texas. However, one game that is getting a lot of attention is the Saturday night game pitting the Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Colorado Buffaloes.

While the Colorado football program is not ranked in the top 25 yet — unlike Nebraska — they are a prominent team in the sport. Due to the attention head coach Deion Sanders garners. And quarterback Shedeur Sanders being a serious contender to win this year’s Heisman Trophy.

The matchup will be a featured matchup on NBC this weekend. And the pair of 1-0 teams are sure to already be fired up for the high-profile game. However, on Tuesday the Colorado football team was given some added insentive to crush Nebraska on Saturday night.

During a chat with the media yesterday, Cornhuskers linebacker Mikai Gbayor was asked about the battle at QB between Shedeur Sanders and Dylan Raiola. Well, Gbayor surprisingly responded to the inquiry by saying “You can’t compare Dylan and Shedeur Sanders. Don’t do that. Dylan is a different man.”

When asked to explain why he is a different man, the junior said, “Dylan is a Dog. Just know that. You’ll see on Saturday.” Raiola, a freshman, had a strong debut last week against UTEP. He posted 238 passing yards, two touchdowns and hit on 70% of his passes in a 40-7 victory.

Yet, suggesting the freshman is better than Sanders — a player likely to be taken in the top five of next year’s NFL Draft — in any way is bold. And is sure to fire up Colorado football players even more for this weekend’s game.

