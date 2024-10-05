Dallas Cowboys place WR on injured reserve, sign LB to active roster

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But before they hit the road for the Steel City, there are a couple of small changes coming to Mike McCarthy’s roster.

Dallas Cowboys put Brandin Cooks on injured reserve, sign Nick Vigil to roster

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys announced that they’ve placed wide receiver Brandin Cooks on injured reserve with a knee injury. Cooks is reportedly dealing with an infection in his knee and will miss at least the next four games.

In a corresponding move, the Cowboys have signed linebacker Nick Vigil from the practice squad to their active roster. They’ve also made their two standard practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday night’s matchup, promoting cornerback Amani Oruwariye and defensive end Carl Lawson to the active roster.

Meanwhile, with Dak Prescott set to play without Cooks on Sunday and for the following three games, he’ll have to rely even more on the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, Jalen Tolbert, and more. We’ll find out whether they’re up to the challenge soon enough, with their first test coming against a Steelers team boasting one of the NFL’s best defenses, allowing the second-fewest points in the NFL per game.

