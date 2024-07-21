Dallas Cowboys insider reveals surprise player ‘likely’ to start at left tackle in 2024

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys let Tyron Smith walk in NFL free agency, allowing the future Hall of Fame left tackle to leave the franchise. While there’s hope at the position for the future, one of the biggest questions heading into NFL training camp is who will be the Cowboys left tackle?

Many have presumed that either Tyler Smith or Tyler Guyton would take over as the new left tackle in Dallas. Smith, the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was viewed as having a high ceiling at offensive tackle when he entered the league. As for Guyton, he was the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is a prospect Dallas is especially high on long-term.

Dallas Cowboys offensive line stats: 40 sacks allowed (12th in NFL), 6.13% sack rate (9th in NFL), 58% ESPN pass-rush win rate (16th in NFL)

However, Dallas announced this summer that Smith will be a full-time left guard moving forward and he will not prepare for the 2024 NFL season as an offensive tackle. As for Guyton, while he offers considerable upside, he wasn’t viewed as a pro-ready player during the pre-draft process. It could lead to a surprise name taking over on the left side.

On a recent episode of the “Love of the Star“, 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt addressed the Cowboys’ left tackle position battle and how Chuma Edoga will come out on top.

“I think it is almost a certainty that Chuma Edoga is at left tackle for the first practice. I think it’s likely he’s at left tackle for the first game, and I think it’s possible he’s at left tackle for the entire season.”

Edoga, age 27, joined the Cowboys roster last season. A former third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he’s played in 43 career games making 19 starts. Prior to landing in Dallas, Edoga had 26 games played at offensive tackle but he played guard last season for the Cowboys.

If he is starting at left tackle, Dallas is likely rolling with veteran Terance Steele at right tackle to open the season. While that would mean pushing Guyton to the bench, he should’ve always been viewed as a developmental first-round pick who needs NFL coaching before becoming a starter.