Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gives interesting take on contract talks

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are running out of time to agree on a contract extension ahead of Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.

These two sides have been in negotiations all spring and summer. But nothing has come to fruition on this end. At the same time, several other signal callers have received lucrative long-term extensions. That includes both Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) getting $55 million per season.

For his part, Prescott is set to play out the final season of his four-year, $160 million deal. It really does look like a discount deal for the Cowboys.

Can the reigning NFL MVP runner-up and his team come to terms on a new deal within the next few weeks? It’s not looking too great based on Prescott’s most-recent comments.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

This seems to be a clear indication that Prescott is not going to take a team-friendly deal. He wants to do right by other quarterbacks down the road who will be in line for extensions. Making sure he gets fair-market value now seems to be the goal of the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Prescott did, however, express confidence that his agent and the Cowboys’ brass can come to terms on a new deal.

“I’ve never truly cared about the number whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now,” Prescott said. “That’s why I said I have an agent that I’m confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense.”

Time running out for Dak Prescott contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The backdrop here is real. Dallas does not have an ability to place the franchise tag on Prescott next offseason. If the two sides don’t come to terms on a new deal ahead of Week 1, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that he’ll hit free agency.

With CeeDee Lamb holding out for a new contract and fellow star Micah Parsons wanting his, the Cowboys are in a difficult position.

Unfortunately, owner Jerry Jones also didn’t have much to say about progress being made in talks with both Prescott and Lamb’s agents.

“I would not have a legitimate progress point there at all [with Prescott] and I really don’t have one for Lamb either,” Jones said. “And it’s not negative. I’m just not thinking that it will do any good to talk about progress.”