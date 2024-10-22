Dale Jr and Budweiser teasing something to NASCAR community

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It appears as if Dale Earnhardt Jr., JR Motorsports and Budweiser are up to something.

It started on Monday when Earnhardt changed his social media profile pictures to his 2004 Daytona 500 Victory Lane celebration.

He then tweeted this and got a response from the sponsor that supported him in the Cup Series from 1999 to 2007 while he was driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In addition, his cousin and crew chief from that era, Tony Eury Jr. posted this to his personal Facebook page.

So what’s brewing?

Earnhardt has been very upfront about his efforts to acquire the Dale Earnhardt Inc. No. 8 font once it became clear that stepmother Teresa Earnhardt was going to let her claim on that number expire.

What would he do with that number? He offered this when he talked about it over the summer.

“I would not be interested in spamming the NASCAR ecosystem with vintage, retro 8 gear,” said Earnhardt. “I know that there are fans that would like to have some things, so maybe would do a small batch of select – one shirt, one hat. Just figure out something sort of nice and tasteful.”

And …

“I would probably have interest in using the number in the CARS Tour races if Kelley would be fine with this. We have other owners in the JR Motorsports building that would have to sign off on ever using that number in the Xfinity (Series) level. But I would be wanting to activate it, I’d be wanting to get it out there and get it going.”

Stay tuned.