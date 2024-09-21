Top MLB insider speculates on potential cost for Baltimore Orioles or New York Mets to sign Corbin Burnes in free agency

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is, arguably, the best pitcher available in MLB free agency this winter. And teams like the New York Mets and New York Yankees could be in play to sign the four-time All-Star. This means it could drive his asking price up to a level that matches a recent record-breaking pitcher contract.

Corbin Burnes could get Gerrit Cole money

The Orioles enter the MLB games today in the top spot in the American League Wild Card standings. While many players deserve credit for another strong season, especially shortstop Gunnar Henderson, the fact that Baltimore has a legitimate ace has been huge for them.

Related: Baltimore Orioles game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s O’s game

The team acquired Corbin Burnes in the offseason to be the anchor of a World Series contending staff and the 29-year-old has been everything they could hope for. He’s won 15 games, has a sub-3.00 ERA, and leads the team — by far — in quality starts and strikeouts. However, another All-Star season comes just in time for a jump into free agency this winter.

Outside of Blake Snell, Burnes will be the top arm on this year’s market and is expected to demand a hefty asking price. And on Friday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested that the star pitcher could get similar money to what the Yankees gave to Gerrit Cole in 2019.

Could the Baltimore Orioles actually outbid the New York Mets for Corbin Burnes?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Five years ago, the Yankees forked over a record nine-year, $324 million contract in free agency to Cole. The deal came following another All-Star season and helping to lead the Houston Astros to that year’s World Series. If Corbin Burnes can take the Os to the Series in 2024, the number seems reasonable.

The price for elite pitching continues to go up, and just like Cole was in 2019, Burnes is entering the prime of his career at 29. The question is, could the Baltimore Orioles outbid the New York Mets to keep their ace?

New York is backed by the richest owner in MLB, Steve Cohen. However, Baltimore now has a billionaire of their own — David Rubenstein — overseeing the franchise. In his first offseason as owner, he could look to make a statement by outbidding the Mets boss for the star pitcher. Especially since he has less tied up in his payroll for 2025 than Cohen.

However, he must also think long-term. The team will eventually have to give some of their young stars an extension. And slugger Anthony Santander also hits free agency this winter as well.

Related: Where do the Baltimore Orioles land in our latest MLB power rankings?