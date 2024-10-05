Should Michigan-Washington be considered national championship rematch? That & more in latest college football notebook

Credit: Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

When defending national champion Michigan and runner-up Washington meet Saturday in Seattle, the contest is anything but a rematch.

The coaches of both teams left — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer to Alabama. Sherrone Moore is coaching the Wolverines and Jedd Fisch leads the Huskies.

The star quarterbacks — Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy — are in the NFL, and so is running back Blake Corum, the offensive MVP of the Wolverines’ 34-13 victory.

Moore, who was on Harbaugh’s staff, is among the folks not viewing it as a rematch.

“No, just it’s the next game,” Moore said. “And I know we played them last year in the national championship, but it’s two different teams. So we’ve got to go win this game. That’s it.”

More proof the rematch angle can be scrapped? The two teams have already combined for three losses and only one of them is ranked in No. 10 Michigan.

Iowa State seeks to stay undefeated

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Iowa State is looking for a 5-0 start for the first time since 1980 when it hosts Baylor.

The No. 16 Cyclones are doing it with defense and rank fourth in scoring defense at 7.3 points per game. Iowa State has outscored opponents 113-29.

The Cyclones have allowed seven or fewer points three times.

With Texas and Oklahoma no longer in the Big 12, there is no reason why Iowa State can’t emerge as the regular-season champion.

Cyclones coach Matt Campbell is trying to keep the focus simple.

“I think the great thing about what we’re trying to do is consistently become the best of us that we can be because that’s what it’s going to take. Unfortunately, our sport is extremely humbling. As soon as you think you figured it out, you’re going to get humbled really fast. It’s just too competitive. There’s just too many good teams, too many good situations,” Campbell said.

Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The best running back in the nation can be found leaving defenders sprawled all over the blue turf in Boise, Idaho.

Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is averaging a stunning 10.3 yards per carry while rushing for 845 yards and 13 touchdowns in just four games. He sat out the second half of one game, a romp over FCS program Portland State.

Jeanty set school records of 267 yards and six touchdowns against Georgia State earlier this season. Last week, he was breaking tackles — leaping over one defender — and making Washington State players look like pylons as he rolled up 259 yards and four scores on 26 carries.

Jeanty has five scoring runs of 59 or more yards and has a non-scoring run of 68 yards.

Former Boise State coach Chris Petersen was on campus Wednesday and admitted he was blown away by Jeanty’s skills.

“When I look back at all of our time here, all the great players that we’ve had, the one position where it’s probably been stacked as much as any has been that running back position,” Petersen told reporters. “We’ve always had a really good running back. And (Jeanty) may be as good as anything that we have seen.”

Appalachian State takes field for first time since deadly hurricane

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Appalachian State returns to the field on Saturday for a road game at Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia. The Mountaineers canceled last week’s home game against Liberty due to Hurricane Helene’s assault.

App State is located in Boone, North Carolina, and the town was hit hard by the deadly storm. The campus sustained damage as well.

“We’re very fortunate to play this game of football that we love, but football isn’t our most important thing right now,” Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark said. “It’s our community and county and our community has a lot of pride in App State football, so we’ll go out and represent them the best way we know how and let’s go out and play great on Saturday.”

The Mountaineers aren’t scheduled to play at home again until Oct. 26 against Georgia State.

