5 Best NCAA Women’s Basketball Players Of 2024-25 Season

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who are the five best players in women’s college basketball during the 2024-25 season? There were many candidates to choose from, and we have our definitive list right here. If you are a fan of college basketball, none of these names should surprise you.

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

Credit: Florida State University

Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson is leading women's college basketball in scoring, averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 49% from the field and 42% from three-point range. She has increased her points per game by five compared to last season. Her highest scoring game in the 2024 season came against Virginia Tech, dropping 40 points. In an era where perimeter shooting is encouraged and almost a necessity, Latson is one of the best at displaying that skill.

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo does it all: scoring, rebounds, and elite defensive play. For the season, Hidalgo is averaging 25.7 points per game to go along with six rebounds and four steals. She ranks second in the nation in scoring, only behind Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, and is second in steals. It's no coincidence that Notre Dame is having a great season so far at 14-2 and ranking third in the AP Top 25 poll. Look for them to keep rolling, with Hidalgo leading the way.

Khamil Pierre, Vanderbilt

Credit: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forward Khalil Pierre from Vanderbilt has been a stud this season. Like one of her SEC counterparts, Pierre averages a double-double for the season. Her increase in playing time has paid off on the stat sheet, as she only averaged eight points and five rebounds playing 19 minutes a game as a freshman. This season, she's averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds a game in 29 minutes. If she keeps this pace up, there's no telling how much of a force she could become.

JuJu Watkins, USC

Credit: Robert Hanashiro- Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins has been one of the best players in the country over the last two years and continues to ascend. Watkins is third in the nation in scoring, averaging 25.5 points per game in her sophomore season, down slightly from the 27 points per game in her freshman year. She also averages six rebounds a game. USC is 16-1 and ranked fourth in the AP Top 25.

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images