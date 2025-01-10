Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 10, Including Kansas State Wildcats Cracking List For First Time

We have a new team in the women’s college basketball top 10 power rankings for the first time this season. After Maryland and Oklahoma fell out, the Kansas State Wildcats moved in following their impressive wins over the last week. Let’s check out the latest rankings.
10. Kansas State Wildcats (Last week: Not ranked)
The Kansas State Wildcats (16-1) crack the top 10 women’s college basketball power rankings for the first time this season. The Wildcats defeated Texas Tech by 20 and followed that up with a 24-point win over No. 22 AP-ranked Utah. The Wildcats face BYU on January 11.
9. TCU Horned Frogs (Last week: 10)
The TCU Horned Frogs (16-1) dominated Cincinnati by 15 points before beating Kansas by seven on the road. The Horned Frogs face in-state rival Texas Tech on January 11.
8. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: 9)
The Ohio State Buckeyes (15-0) remain undefeated after beating No. 25 Michigan, 84-77, on the road. The Buckeyes face Oregon at home on January 12.
7. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 7)
The UConn Huskies (14-2) destroyed Xavier 81-27 without star guard Paige Bueckers, who suffered a knee sprain against Villanova. Her status for the Huskies’ January 11 contest against Georgetown is unknown, but the injury shouldn’t keep her off the court long.
6. LSU Tigers (Last week: 8)
The LSU Tigers (17-0) had one of their toughest tests of the season, squeaking by No. 16 Tennessee on the road, 89-87, on a last-second shot by Kailyn Gilbert. The undefeated Tigers face Vanderbilt at home on January 13.
5. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 5)
The Texas Longhorns (16-1) trounced No. 18 Alabama by 44 points behind forward Madison Booker’s 21 points. A tough test awaits the Longhorns as they take on powerhouse South Carolina on the road January 12.
4. USC Trojans (Last week: 4)
The USC Trojans (15-1) had their third win over a ranked team this season, narrowly beating No. 8 Maryland, 79-74, on the road. The Trojans take on Penn State at home on January 12.
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-2) are rolling, defeating No. 19 North Carolina by 10 points and following up with a 36-point victory over Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish take on Clemson on the road January 12.
2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)
South Carolina (14-1) improved their record after crushing Mississippi State and Texas A&M but lost junior forward Ashlyn Watkins for the season with a torn ACL. The injury comes as the Gamecocks face a brutal stretch of five ranked teams in a row, starting with No. 5 Texas on January 12.
1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)
The UCLA Bruins (16-0) continue to steamroll their competition, defeating Indiana by 11 points and Purdue by 34 on the road to remain undefeated. The Bruins return home on January 12 to take on Northwestern.
