Women’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 10, Including Kansas State Wildcats Cracking List For First Time

We have a new team in the women’s college basketball top 10 power rankings for the first time this season. After Maryland and Oklahoma fell out, the Kansas State Wildcats moved in following their impressive wins over the last week. Let’s check out the latest rankings.

10. Kansas State Wildcats (Last week: Not ranked)

The Kansas State Wildcats (16-1) crack the top 10 women’s college basketball power rankings for the first time this season. The Wildcats defeated Texas Tech by 20 and followed that up with a 24-point win over No. 22 AP-ranked Utah. The Wildcats face BYU on January 11.

9. TCU Horned Frogs (Last week: 10)

The TCU Horned Frogs (16-1) dominated Cincinnati by 15 points before beating Kansas by seven on the road. The Horned Frogs face in-state rival Texas Tech on January 11.

8. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last week: 9)

The Ohio State Buckeyes (15-0) remain undefeated after beating No. 25 Michigan, 84-77, on the road. The Buckeyes face Oregon at home on January 12.

7. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 7)

6. LSU Tigers (Last week: 8)

The LSU Tigers (17-0) had one of their toughest tests of the season, squeaking by No. 16 Tennessee on the road, 89-87, on a last-second shot by Kailyn Gilbert. The undefeated Tigers face Vanderbilt at home on January 13. Related: Biggest upsets in men’s college basketball history

5. Texas Longhorns (Last week: 5)

4. USC Trojans (Last week: 4)

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Last week: 3)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-2) are rolling, defeating No. 19 North Carolina by 10 points and following up with a 36-point victory over Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish take on Clemson on the road January 12.

2. South Carolina Gamecocks (Last week: 2)

1. UCLA Bruins (Last week: 1)