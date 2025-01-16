Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 11, Including Kentucky Wildcats Pouncing Onto List

Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

There’s a major shakeup in Sportsnaut’s Week 11 men’s college basketball top 10 power rankings. Kansas, Illinois, and Texas A&M are out, while Houston, Michigan State, and Kentucky are in. Let’s break down all the moves in our latest power rankings.

10. Houston Cougars (Last week: Not ranked)

The Houston Cougars (13-3) enter the top 10 power rankings after turning their season around following a rough start. They dominated Kansas State and West Virginia by 30 and 16 points, respectively. The Cougars face UCF on January 18 and Utah on January 21.

9. Michigan State Spartans (Last week: Not ranked)

The Michigan State Spartans (15-2) make their first appearance in the rankings at No. 9. They continue to dominate their Big Ten competition, beating Northwestern by 10 and Penn State by five. The Spartans take on No. 19 Illinois on January 19.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 5)

The Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3) tumble three spots to No. 8 after getting upset by No. 21 Ole Miss, 74-64. The Crimson Tide face another tough test against No. 8 Kentucky on January 18.

7. Florida Gators (Last week: 3)

6. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: Not ranked)

The Kentucky Wildcats (14-3) are 3-1 during a challenging stretch of five consecutive games against Top 25 opponents. In their last two games, they beat No. 15 Mississippi State by five and took out No. 11 Texas A&M, 81-69. The Wildcats face No. 4-ranked Alabama on January 18.

5. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 7)

The Tennessee Volunteers (16-1) bounced back after their first loss of the season, beating Texas on the road, 74-70, and following up with an 18-point win over No. 23 Georgia at home. The Volunteers face Vanderbilt on January 18 and No. 15 Mississippi State on January 21.

4. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 6)

3. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 4)

The Duke Blue Devils (15-2) moved up one spot after beating Notre Dame, 86-78, and decimating Miami by 35 points. They face Boston College on the road January 18.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 2)

The Iowa State Cyclones (15-1) secured one of their biggest wins of the season, blowing by No. 9 Kansas, 74-57, after a one-point victory over Texas Tech. However, the Cyclones will miss forward Milan Momcilovic, who averages 10.3 points per contest, for several games due to a hand injury. They face West Virginia on the road January 18 before hosting UCF on January 21.

1. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 1)

