Cleveland Guardians trade for veteran All-Star starting pitcher

Count the Cleveland Guardians as one of the top contending teams making a strong effort to improve their roster ahead of today’s 6 PM ET MLB trade deadline. The Guardians enter MLB games today with a fairly comfortable 5.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. But that’s not a very big lead, considering the Guardians have MLB’s second-toughest schedule in the second half.
However, on Tuesday, the Guardians’ front office made a potentially impact move to increase their chances of clinching the AL Central division crown for the second time in three seasons.
Related: New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox discussing trade for top hitter on MLB market
Cleveland Guardians trade for All-Star Alex Cobb
According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the San Francisco Giants have traded Alex Cobb to the Cleveland Guardians. Cobb, a first-time All-Star in 2023, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Trading him now allows the Giants to get something for a pitcher they were set to lose anyway.
However, the trade does carry some risk for the Guardians in that Cobb has not even pitched a single inning this season while overcoming various injuries. Cobb is expected to join the back-end of the Guardians’ rotation in the next week or so. Aside from his recent injuries, Cobb is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.
- Alex Cobb stats last season: 3.87 ERA, 131 SO, 1.322 WHIP, 108 ERA+, 4.01 FIP
Even before last season, Cobb has been performing well for several years, posting a 3.85 ERA dating back to 2020. Cobb did this while pitching for three different teams, and now he joins a fourth.
To acquire Cobb, the Guardians parted with left-handed pitching prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later. Bresnahan did not crack the Guardians’ top-30 prospects list per MLB.com, but he has been enjoying a strong season.
Related: Los Angeles Dodgers, Padres, Yankees, and Red Sox expressing interest in trade for top pitcher on MLB market