Cleveland Guardians trade for veteran All-Star starting pitcher

Count the Cleveland Guardians as one of the top contending teams making a strong effort to improve their roster ahead of today’s 6 PM ET MLB trade deadline. The Guardians enter MLB games today with a fairly comfortable 5.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. But that’s not a very big lead, considering the Guardians have MLB’s second-toughest schedule in the second half.

However, on Tuesday, the Guardians’ front office made a potentially impact move to increase their chances of clinching the AL Central division crown for the second time in three seasons.

Cleveland Guardians trade for All-Star Alex Cobb

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the San Francisco Giants have traded Alex Cobb to the Cleveland Guardians. Cobb, a first-time All-Star in 2023, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Trading him now allows the Giants to get something for a pitcher they were set to lose anyway.

However, the trade does carry some risk for the Guardians in that Cobb has not even pitched a single inning this season while overcoming various injuries. Cobb is expected to join the back-end of the Guardians’ rotation in the next week or so. Aside from his recent injuries, Cobb is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Alex Cobb stats last season: 3.87 ERA, 131 SO, 1.322 WHIP, 108 ERA+, 4.01 FIP

Even before last season, Cobb has been performing well for several years, posting a 3.85 ERA dating back to 2020. Cobb did this while pitching for three different teams, and now he joins a fourth.

To acquire Cobb, the Guardians parted with left-handed pitching prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later. Bresnahan did not crack the Guardians’ top-30 prospects list per MLB.com, but he has been enjoying a strong season.

GUARDIANS RECEIVE:

– Alex Cobb, RHP



GIANTS RECEIVE:

– Jacob Bresnahan, LHP

– Player to be named later



From RoboScout:

"The Guardians finally promoted Bresnahan to Low-A after he registered a 34% strikeout rate, a 1.04 WHIP and 2.54 ERA over 46 innings."https://t.co/LwrjCZwSvn — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 30, 2024

