Cleveland Browns could reportedly trade Pro Bowl talent ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline

Another loss on Sunday moved the Cleveland Browns to a 2-7 record, effectively knocking them out of playoff contention. But there haven’t been any moments that inspired confidence in the Browns making a postseason appearance this year.

Now as Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline bears down upon us, there are some questioning whether the Browns will commit to an all-out firesale that sees the team recuperate some future draft compensation. Odds are Myles Garrett won’t be getting traded, but other signs suggest a Za’Darius Smith trade could be coming soon. Yet, he may not be the only Pro Bowl talent shipped out of Cleveland.

NFL insider speculates on possible David Njoku trade from Cleveland Browns

If the Cleveland Browns want to avoid the same fate next season, they may feel inclined to trade away aging veterans for upcoming draft picks that can hopefully give the team a higher ceiling. This is partially why Za’Darius Smith is expected to be traded.

Yet, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, now fans should be keeping an eye out for a potential David Njoku trade too.

“One name to watch is tight end David Njoku. Trading him would trigger a $20.87 million cap charge; keeping him would result in a $14.25 million cash commitment and a cap number of $22.185 million. The key becomes getting draft picks. They’ll need them, given the damage the Deshaun Watson contract will do to the salary cap in the coming years, especially if they release him in 2025.” PFT’s Mike Florio on David Njoku

Njoku had his first Pro Bowl season in 2023 while finishing with 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns. He’s still just 28 years old and is under contract through the 2025 season. He’d be an immediate starter on nearly any team he joins.

As someone who has proven to be an effective weapon in the passing game, plus an above-average blocker, Njoku could help improve a lot of offenses. Now it’s just a matter of whether the Browns are actually willing to listen to trade offers, and whether a team presents a package too good to refuse.

