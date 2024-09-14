NFL insider links Cincinnati Bengals to blockbuster trade for Pro Bowler

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a disastrous season-opening performance in a loss to the New England Patriots.

A lot of the focus heading into Week 2 against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs has been on the offensive side of the ball.

Joe Burrow and Co. struggled big time without wide receiver Tee Higgins in the mix. It resulted in an ugly 16-10 loss.

However, Cincinnati’s defensive front did not do the team any favors. This unit got to Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett for just one sack.

Depth and talent is an issue out on the edge behind star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Could the Bengals soon to something about that?

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano touched on these pass-rush issues, linking Cincinnati to a certain disgruntled Pro Boler in the process. It comes in the form of New York Jets veteran Haason Reddick. Here is Graziano’s explanation of how a trade could work and who might head to New York in a potential blockbuster.

“One of the spots on the roster where the Jets could add some depth is tight end, and the Bengals have Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample playing ahead of (Tanner) Hudson and also drafted two tight ends in the most recent draft,” Graziano noted.

“Cincinnati could use more edge rush help alongside Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard after posting the 10th-worst pass rush win rate in 2023 (37.9%). The pick probably evens out the value, and the Bengals have seemingly used some kind of Jedi mind trick to keep players productive when they’re unhappy in the final year of their contracts.”

Reddick, 29, held out from training camp and the preseason after being acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles this past spring. A free agent after the 2024 season, Reddick also sat out the Jets’ first game. There are now indications that they might be forced to trade him ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.

Haason Reddick trade makes sense for New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals

First off, Hudson could make sense as another weapon for Aaron Rodgers after the Jets’ offense struggled Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran tight end caught 39-of-50 targets for 352 yards a season ago. The scenario mentioned above would also include New York acquiring a fourth-round pick.

From Cincinnati’s perspective, getting more pass-rush help opposite Hendrickson must be in the cards. As currently formulated, this aspect of the defense is a major weak link.

The one issue here is obvious. Reddick is slated to hit free agency and wants a lucrative long-term contract. Cincinnati has found itself in contract stalemates with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. How well would it go over if the Bengals acquired Reddick, only to sign him to a huge extension?

A former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Reddick has registered 83 QB hits, 51 tackles for loss and 50.5 sacks over the past four seasons.