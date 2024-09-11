League executives believe New York Jets will have to trade Pro Bowl player

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It appears Haason Reddick will not be walking through the door for the New York Jets anytime soon as league executives believe the organization will end up having to trade him.

The Pro-Bowl edge rusher continues to hold out as contract talks remain at an impasse. The Philadelphia Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets in March for a third-round pick after he wanted a raise from the $14.25 million salary in the last year of his deal.

Since then, the Jets and Reddick have not found common ground. Reddick has forfeited nearly $6 million in fines and a game check.

Reddick asked the Jets to trade him last month, but general manager Joe Douglas rebuffed that request. However, multiple league executives tell ESPN they believe the Jets will have to move Reddick if no deal is reached.

“Not sure they have a choice,” an anonymous NFC executive told ESPN. “They wouldn’t get similar value back [a third-rounder], but it would be hard [for the Jets] to pay him at this point, and he clearly doesn’t want to be there. Both sides badly mismanaged the situation.”

The Jets were hoping Reddick would boost their pass rush as he racked up 27 sacks with the Eagles the past two seasons. If Reddick holds out the entire season, the Jets will still retain his rights in 2025.

Tough showing for New York Jets defense on MNF

It was a rough Monday night for the Jets’ defense in the 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They allowed 147 rushing yards to backup running back Jordan Mason as All-Pro Christian McCaffrey was out with an injury. The defense also was unable to disrupt Purdy much.

“I thought San Francisco did a really good job with their game plan with regards to chips on the ends, and getting rid of the ball in a timely fashion,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, via the New York Post. “I don’t think Brock really held it long enough for us to have any effect. We had some opportunities, couldn’t wrap him up and bring him down, but credit to them. They did a really nice job with getting the ball out of his hands.”

The Jets are 3.5-point favorites at home Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

